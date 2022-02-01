Bravos Ventures LLC celebrated a ribbon cutting with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau at Red Hawk Autowash at First and Oregon in Hiawatha on Monday.
The company is comprised of business partners Zach Brown of Omaha, Neb., and Joe Scavo of Des Moines, Iowa, and deals primarily in medical imaging equipment.
Brown said the opportunities came to purchase the Red Hawk Autowash, along with the Charger Washhouse in Horton from local businessman Rick Clement. Brown said his wife - Larissa Schilling Brown - is a native of Hiawatha and he felt it was a good business opportunity for them in her hometown.
Larissa's parents - Richard and Cindy Schilling - will serve as managers of the car washes, along with Brian McQueen, who services the equipment.
"We are looking forward to continuing the great level of service the Red Hawk has offered Hiawatha for many years," Brown said. "We are excited to give back to the community how we can and take care of customers."
The Red Hawk Auto Wash offers two self-service bays, along with an automatic car wash bay. The Charger Washhouse in Horton also offers two self-service bays, an automatic car wash and a laundromat.
