A breakfast benefit for Juan Gonzales to help defray medical expenses due to ulceratine collitis has been set for Feb. 26 at the Morrill Community Building.
The benefit is sponsored by Hydra Bed/Triple C employees and families for Gonzales, and is set for 6 a.m. to noon. They will be serving pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, coffee, juice, sweet rolls and coffee cakes for a freewill offering.
