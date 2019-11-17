A vehicle said by authorities to have been traveling at a high rate of speed on a side road off U.S. Highway 36 crashed into a ditch on early Sunday morning, killing one of the five occupants, all of whom are from Hiawatha.
The Kansas Highway Patrol announced in an online crash report that Andrew O. Creek, 17, driver of the 2010 Toyota Corolla, experienced a loss of control at the wheel along Horned Owl Road, west of Hiawatha. According to the crash report, Ian M. Miller, 16, of Hiawatha, died as a result of injuries suffered in the crash.
Gabriel Corbett, 18, and Navaeh Dismang, 15, along with Creek, are receiving care for suspected serious injuries at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, following transport there by medical helicopter. First responders transported Andrew T. Woods, 19, to Hiawatha Community Hospital for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The medical condition of Corbett, Creek and Dismang at KU Med hadn't yet been announced as of Noon on Sunday.
The Highway Patrol said the Corolla is believed to have exited the roadway while heading south, before it entered a ditch, and went airborne. It rotated in the air above U.S. Highway 36, before landing on its top in a ditch on the south side of the highway. Horned Owl Road, a gravel pathway, curves sharply before it merges into U.S. Highway 36 near mile marker 348. The Corolla appears to have not navigated this curve while heading south, resulting in the crash.
In the wake of Miller's death, Hiawatha Public Schools USD 415 cancelled a school play, The Trials of Robin Hood, that had been scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, and announced that Hiawatha High School will be open from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday so that counselors, social workers, district administrators and staff will be able to console students and members of the community who knew Miller. The district told Hiawatha World that school is expected to be in session as normal on Monday.
"The entire USD 415 Family is deeply saddened by the death of one of our students," a district representative said in a social media announcement. "We ask for your prayers and thoughts for the family of Ian Miller, and for the other victims of the tragedy.
"Our staff is working to ensure all of our students have access to support during this difficult time."
According to the Highway Patrol, of the five occupants, only Woods had been wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.