With the start of school just around the corner that means that Breakout Kids Club will be kicking back into action - along with The Crew and Anchored youth groups.
These youth activities are held at the First Baptist Church in Hiawatha, but are community-based and involve any youth and volunteers who want to participate, regardless of religious affiliation.
After being strictly online last year due to COVID-19, organizers said they are very excited to be back in-person this coming fall.
Breakout Kids Club (K-4th) and The Crew (5th-8th) both start on Sept 8. Anchored (9th -12th) begins Aug 25 with all three groups meeting weekly on Wednesdays. Breakout is right after school from 3:30-5:30 p.m with the older groups meeting following throughout the evening.
Emily Chandler, Children's Ministry Director at FBC and leader of Breakout Kids Club, said they are in need of volunteers for all areas. Those volunteers could be working the check-in table, transporting kids to the church - which is located at 210 Lodge Rd., Hiawatha - donating or serving snacks, building sets, music and much more.
She said it takes more than 40 volunteers each week to put together breakout Kids Club. The bus is also set to drive again to pick up kids at the Hiawatha Elementary School.
Register for Breakout Kids Club by going to the website at www.BreakoutKidsClub.com or come to the in-person pool party, set for 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at the Hiawatha Aquatic Park. Snacks and drinks will be provided - no concessions are available.
Learn how to get involved by going to www.BreakoutKidsClub.com and click "Explained!" There will be a Volunteer Kickoff from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 8 at the church for anyone wanting to learn how they can help.
Follow each of the groups on social media: Facebook: @BreakoutKidsClub, @The78Crew, @AnchoredYouthKS; Instagram: AnchoredYouthFBC.
Anyone with questions can contact Chandler at emily@fbchiawatha.org.
