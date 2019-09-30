Hiawatha kindergarten teacher Brenda Schuetz has been named as the September Hiawatha USD 415 Ford Teacher of the Month.
Hiawatha USD 415 is partnering with Hiawatha Ford to start a teacher of the month program and those chosen for teacher of the month will then be finalists for teacher of the year!
School officials said Hiawatha Ford has graciously agreed to provide each recipient with a car to drive for a month.
Each of the recipients are voted on by their colleagues over the following criteria that is considered:
Inspires all students to learn
Has a positive relationship with colleagues
Collaborates with other teachers
Is involved in school's extra-curricular activities
Provides parents with resources so learning can continue at home
Makes time outside of class to help students
Serves as a caring role model
Sets high expectations
Is consistent in discipline
Takes on positions of leadership within the school
Takes an interest in educational issues and policies
Serves as an ambassador to the community
