A bridge maintenance project on U.S. 36, one half mile west of the U.S. 73/U.S. 36 Junction over Linden Road in Brown County, is expected to begin today, weather permitting. Work will occur during daylight hours and is expected to be completed in mid-July.
Traffic will be controlled using speed limit signs, traffic cones and traffic lights. Lanes will be reduced to 11 feet in width.
Reece Construction Co. of Salina is the contractor on the $252,000 project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone. To stay aware of all road construction projects across Kansas go to www.kandrive.org or call 5-1-1. Drive safely and always wear your seat belt.
