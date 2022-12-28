Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz announced earlier this month that $40.5 million will be available to support 33 local and off-system bridge projects across the state.
Among the 22 projects includes a local one in Brown County - just a mile south of Fairview on 220th St.
The money will come from the recently approved federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. “My administration is committed to improving Kansas’ transportation system, including city- and county-owned bridges in need of overdue repairs,” Gov. Kelly said. “These bridge programs demonstrate how, by fostering partnerships among all levels of government, we can build a robust, responsive infrastructure system that provides efficient and safe transportation routes and boosts state and local economies.” The Off-System Bridge has been expanded from $8 million in annual funding to $20.5 million. Twenty-two projects – with awarded funds ranging from $460,000 to $1.4 million – were selected for Federal Fiscal Year 2024.
“These local bridges are the lifeblood of many communities,” Secretary Lorenz said. “Most ag loads have to cross a county bridge to get to a state highway or rail line. Congratulations to these Kansas communities for partnering with KDOT and securing local matching funds that keep critical bridges open to the public and moving commerce.”
The project near Fairview is budgeted at $570,000, including a $49,000 "local cost."
