Work is continuing on an approximately $2.8 million bridge replacement project in Brown County near Reserve on U.S. 73 Highway..
Kelly Kultala, District 1 Public Affairs Manager with the Kansas Department of Transportation, reported that the bridge replacement project that started April 2020 is scheduled to be completed by May of this year.
King Construction Co., Inc., from Hesston is the contractor on the project of the new bridge, that spans Walnut Creek - about 10 miles north of Hiawatha.
Traffic is still flowing along the two-lane highway, as a small section of the highway was diverted to curve around the project.
