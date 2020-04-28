A bridge replacement project began this week on U.S. 73 at approximately mile marker 102, one half mile north of Killdeer Road, over Walnut Creek in Brown County. Work will occur during daylight hours and is expected to be complete February 1, 2021.
During the next 45 days the contractor will build a temporary gravel road next to the project, two-way traffic will still be allowed on U.S. 73. The temporary road is expected to be complete by June 19, traffic will be detoured on to it with a 35 miles per hour speed limit for the duration of the project.
Traffic will be controlled using speed limit signs, traffic cones and barricades.
King Construction of Hesston is the contractor on the $2.8 million project.
KDOT urges all motorists to be alert and obey the warning signs when approaching and driving through a highway work zone.
