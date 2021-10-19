Brobst Accounting LLC recently held its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony with the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau at 711 Oregon St., in downtown Hiawatha.
Owner Megan Brobst said she is providing a broad range of accounting services including accounting cleanup and advising, bookkeeping, controller services, income tax planning and preparation, and payroll services.
Brobst has a master’s degree in accountancy from Emporia State University and many years of accounting experience. She started her business with a small office in her home where advances in technology made it possible to establish and maintain safe and secure client-accountant relationships electronically. However, she aspired to have a physical office location where she could personally interact with clients. This dream became a reality earlier this year when Brobst purchased 711 Oregon.
Brobst said the office is now open Monday through Friday, 9am to 4pm with extended hours by appointment. She encourages anyone interested in accounting services to call the office at (785) 740-0395 or email megan@brobstaccounting.com.
In addition to Brobst, the business currently employs part-time office manager, Barb Stueve, and will be hiring for 2-3 additional roles within the next year.
“Why choose an accounting professional like me?” she asked. “I find it rewarding to help others discover ways in which they can be saving money or growing their business.”
Brobst said that changes in legislation over the past couple of years have added a layer of complexity to accounting. Many individuals self-prepare their tax returns but are not up to date on the latest calculations or credits for which they quality. Similarly, business owners may not understand or have the time to properly manage their accounting needs.
“I can help,” Brobst said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.