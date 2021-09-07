The Brown County Sheriff reported three drug arrests Friday in Hiawatha.
Sheriff John Merchant reported that on Friday, at approximately 9:15 p.m., a joint investigation by the Richardson and Brown County Sheriff's offices task force executed a search warrant at 1105 Iowa Street in Hiawatha.
Sheriff Merchant said the collaboration of the two entities over the past year and a half have netted many successful drug arrests in both jurisdictions.
Sheriff Merchant said Brown County K-9 Ari indicated drugs were present. in a vehicle. Nicole Patterson, 39, Hiawatha was arrested on charges of Possession of Meth W/Intent to Distribute, Possession of Meth,Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Transport Open Container. Randall Bostic, 40, and Renee Bostic, 40, both of Hiawatha were arrested on charges of Possession of Meth W/Intent to Distribute, Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Child Endangerment and Possession of Marijuana.
Deputies seized marijuana, approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine and paraphernalia during the search. Other charges possible by both entities and the incident is still under investigation. Hiawatha PD assisted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.