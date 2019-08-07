Brown County is among seven counties that were added to a Presidential Disaster Declaration due to severe storms and flooding earlier this year.
The Kansas Adjutant General's Office reported Tuesday that the Kansas Division of Emergency management was notified Tuesday that Gov. Laura Kelly's request to add Brown, Ness, Osborne, Smith, Stafford, Wallace and Wyandotte counties was approved.
The federal assistance program helps pay for restoration of public infrastructure and associated costs caused by flooding and tornado damage.
Gov. Kelly said that with each damage assessment, she is getting a clearer picture of just how the storms and flooding affected each county. The federal funding will help the counties restore roads, bridges and other infrastructures depended on.
