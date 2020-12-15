The Brown County Health Department adopted new quarantine protocol that allowed for a shortened period of isolation if a person tests negative on Day 6 from initial exposure.
The Center for Disease Control announced last week the new recommendations for quarantines, which will essentially lesson the number of days a person has to stay isolated following an exposure with a COVID-19 positive person. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment also adopted the new quarantine guidelines and have allowed each county to adopt their own measures.
Several local counties have adopted this new protocol and with a new drive-thru testing site opening at the Horton Armory, the Brown County Health Department also adopted this on Monday. Anyone can receive the free testing at the Horton site and do not have to be showing symptoms.
County health officials anticipate the testing sites will be busy and at least one is opening in every county to help mitigate the further spread of COVID-19. The testing will also allow the further limitation of quarantines of people by allowing them to test.
As of Monday, Brown County was reporting 849 total cases, with 58 of those active, 5 hospitalized and 13 deaths with several pending. Health Department officials say in order to report a positive COVID-19 related death, they must wait for the death certificate, which can take several days.
7-Day Quarantine (Testing and No Symptoms)
After exposure, monitor yourself for symptoms daily or participate in monitoring by Public Health for 7 full days.
If you have no symptoms during this time frame, on Day 6 you may get a sample taken for a PCR test (antigen and antibody tests are NOT allowed for this purpose).
If the test is negative, and you remain symptom-free, you can be removed from quarantine after seven full days, which is on Day 8.
If Testing Results are pending, you must wait until you receive results.
10-Day Quarantine (No Testing and No Symptoms)
After exposure, monitor yourself for symptoms daily or participate in Public Health monitoring for 10 full days.
If you have no symptoms during the 10 days, you can be released from the quarantine without a test on Day 11.
KDHE recommends all exposed people should self-monitor for 14 days from exposure and contact healthcare provider if symptoms develop. The disease can still develop through day 14.
Due to high risk situations, those residents in long-term care and assisted facilities as well as offender populations in Kansas Department of Corrections prisons, are not eligible for shortened quarantine periods in any county.
