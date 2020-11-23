Effective Monday, Nov. 30, at 8:00 a.m. Brown County will be limiting public access to Brown County departments and offices to take preventative measures designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
County officials are making arrangements to adjust services to be in the best interest of the employees and citizens of Brown County and following the interim guidance as provided by the CDC, KDHE and the Brown County Health Department. Information on the changes of services will be posted to the Brown County website brcoks.org and Brown County Facebook page Brown County Kansas Government as they become available.
As of Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 there were 554 positive cases of COVID-19 in Brown County. Please follow the Brown County Health Department for official updates regarding COVID-19.
Brown County Courthouse: The doors of the Brown County Courthouse will be locked and closed to the public. Citizens should contact county offices as needed in the manner set out below as most offices will be working remotely until further notice
If you have any symptoms similar to the flu, including fever, cough or shortness of breath, please do not make an appointment until your symptoms have subsided and you have been fever free for at least 72 hours.
The Monday morning Brown County Commission meeting will be live streamed on Facebook and a speaker will be set up outside of the courthouse to meet open meeting requirements.
• Treasurer’s Office: (785) 742-2051
~ No renewals (stickers) will be completed in person. Please renew online (http://ikan.ks.gov); or by mail (mail to 601 Oregon Street, Hiawatha, KS 66434). You can reprint your vehicle registration notice online at our website www.brcoks.org
~ For completion of title work on a vehicle purchase, please call the office at 785-742-2051 for an appointment. We will coordinate with you to make accommodations to complete the title work curbside. Please call regarding refunds on sold/disposed vehicles.
~ Please follow the link on our website to pay current real estate, property and truck taxes. You may also mail your payment in.
~ Please call the office at 9785) 742-2051 with questions between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Or email brtreasurer@brcoks.org We appreciate your patience in keeping all of our community members safe.
• Clerk’s Office: (785) 742-2581
~ Voter registrations can be completed online at https://www.kdor.ks.gov/apps/voterreg/default.aspx
~ Fish and game licenses are available online at http://kdwpt.state/ks.us/
~ If you need to come to the clerk’s office please make an appointment. Office: 785-742-2581 or email mgormley@brcoks.org or dawn@brcoks.org.
• Register of Deeds Office: (785) 742-3741
~ If you have documents to be dropped off for processing please call the office for an appointment or leave them in the dropbox inside the front doors.
~ Record searches may be completed online. Please call the office for more information.
• County Attorney’s Office: (785) 740-7401
~You may contact us via email with questions or concerns (mgruber@brcoatty.com or khill@brcoatty.com).
~You may also leave a message at our office phone number although email may be the quickest way of reaching us due to court obligations.
• Appraiser’s Office: (785) 742-7232
~ Online parcel search is available at https://www.brcoks.org
~ You may contact us via email with questions or concerns at brappraiser@brcoks.org .
~ If you have Personal Property questions please call our office.
~ If you have documents or other paperwork to be dropped off, please call our office for an appointment to meet curbside.
• District Court: (785) 742-7481
~ If you are scheduled for court, or have any questions or concerns that could be answered, please call 785-742-7481 or contact us via email jmoore@brdistcrt.org or fax (785) 742-3506
~ If you need to pay fines or fees- please call or email in advance to find out the amount you owe. Payments shall be cash in the exact amount or a money order payable to the Brown County Clerk of the District Count in the exact amount. No Change will be given at this time. You will need to call for an appointment to meet a staff member at curbside to make payment.
~ Most case payments can be made online at www.citepayusa.com , please follow
Instructions on website to make payment.
• Road & Bridge: The Road & Bridge department office will be locked at all times and no citizen or vendor entry will be allowed. Please knock on the door and if someone is available to assist you, we will greet you outside.
• Solid Waste: The Solid Waste department (Transfer station) will continue operations as normal with a few exceptions.
~ Construction demolition drops- please call prior so we can have the paperwork ready for you upon arrival.
• Noxious Weed: If you are coming to pick up Noxious weed chemicals, please call (785) 547-3552 PRIOR to coming!
• Emergency Management: The Emergency Management facility will be closed to the public. If you need to contact this office please call the office at (785) 742-1212 or (402) 245-7159.
~ If you have a medical emergency please call 911.
• Community Corrections: (785) 742-3650
~ This office will be closed to the public. If you are required to check in with your probation officer, please call the office to schedule an appointment and/or further instructions.
The board of Brown County Commissioners, elected officials and appointed officials will be continuing to assess the situation and will provide updates and make changes as necessary. We apologize for any inconvenience this will cause the citizens of Brown County, however, the health and safety of our employees and citizens is our priority. Thank you for your cooperation in this ongoing situation.
Brown County Government would like to urge and encourage businesses and citizens to take active steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of our community is our top priority. Take simple steps to prevent the spread of diseases by COVID-19 by: Wearing a mask indoors when not with immediate family residing in the same household and outdoors when social distancing is not possible, washing your hands; avoiding close contact with people who are sick; covering your coughs and sneezes; avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces; stay home when sick. Stay up to date with COVID-19 information by visiting: www.kdheks.gov/coronavirus.
