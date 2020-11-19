COVID-19 cases across Kansas and in Brown County have continued to spike considerably in recent days.
According to the Kansas Department of Health and Environment COVID update on Wednesday, there have been 128,594 cases statewide, 4,561 hospitalizations, 1,326 deaths and 619,667 negative tests.
According to Wednesday's figures, Brown County was showing 554 positive cases, Nemaha County 826, Jackson 539, Doniphan 363 and Atchison County 736.
County Health Department officials report that they are several days behind on contacting cases and are continuing to utilize KDHE for assistance with disease investigation and contact tracing.
"Our office presented a Health Order to the county commissioners to assist with slowing the spread of COVID-19 in Brown County... the order was voted and approved by the county commissioners. This order goes into effect immediately," according to a Health Department Facebook post on Monday. "Governor Kelly's Mask Order immediately goes into effect. This order will be revisited on December 7th."
