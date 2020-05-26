The Brown County Clerk's Office announced a recent filings this week for Hiawatha city commission positions.
According to the Clerk's office, Nicholas Blevins has filed for Hiawatha Commissioner of Streets and Parks. The position is currently held by Becky Shamburg, who has filed for re-election. Also filing for the position is Paul Mendez.
Brian Shefferd has filed for City of Hiawatha Commissioner of Utilities. The position is currently held by Toni J. Hull, who has filed for re-election.
In other filings:
Former Brown County Sheriff Lamar Shoemaker has filed for Brown County Commission. The position is currently held by Keith Olsen, who has not refiled yet.
Dustin Williams has filed for re-election to the position of Commissioner of Police.
Dawn Boyles, deputy clerk, has filed for the position of Brown County Clerk — currently held by Melissa Gormley. Gormley had initially filed for re-election by petition, however withdrew that petition in recent weeks.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill has filed by petition for re-election.
Brown County Register of Deeds, Nellie Brockhoff, has filed for the 2020 election by petition.
For Treasurer, Anne Olson, current employee in the Treasurer’s office, along with Betty (BJ) Spiker, current deputy in the Treasurer’s office, have filed for the position. Cheryl Lippold is the current Treasurer, but is not filing for re-election.
Dwight A. Kruse has filed for re-election to for his position of Brown County District 3 Commissioner.
Incumbent John D. Merchant Sr. has filed for Brown County Sheriff. He is being challenged by Hiawatha Police Cpt. Dennis Entrikin.
Other county positions that will be up for re-election include District Judge District 2 Division 2 — held by Judge John Weingart, who has refiled for the position at the state level.
The Primary Election is Aug. 4, 2020, and the General Election is Nov. 3, 2020. Filing deadline is June 1, 2020.
