The Brown County Commission met Monday morning for its regular meeting and among items of business met for a special session to canvass election votes.
The commissioners voted to recess from the regular meeting at 9 a.m. to go into a Canvass of Ballots session.
County Clerk Dawn Boyles informed the commission there were 15 provisional ballots to be counted. After review, it was voted to approve the counting of 12 provisional ballots and one partial provisional ballot, with two provisional ballots not meeting the criteria, so not counted according to Kansas State Statutes.
Boyles reported there was a tie for one of the positions on the Morrill City Commission and the name drawn for the position was Duane Perry.
Commissioner Richard Lehmkuhl reported there were 1,380 total votes cast and a 21.67 voter turnout for Brown County - including the provisional ballots. The commission voted to accept the City/School General Election canvass.
In other business:
* The November 3, 2021 payroll was approved as follows: General 81,507.92, Road & Bridge 16,320.00, Election 1,960.00, Technology 348.75, Appraiser 5,540.01, Noxious Weed 2,584.47, ACC 6,345.70, JJA Core 3,501.38, Reinvestment Grant 751.43, Services for Elderly 2,990.50, Solid Waste 4,807.66, Special MVT 1,480.00, Employee Ben FICA 8,337.60, Employee Ben KPERS 9,821.15, State Unemploy/Work Comp
-132.06, Insurance -3,526.53. TOTAL 142,637.98.
* The commission would like to table the appointment of Mission Township Clerk until Monday, November 15, 2021, to ensure all interested parties have sufficient time to contact the Mission Township Board.
* The commission voted to amend the Solid Waste budget authority by $135,000, with the budget hearing to take place at 9 a.m. on Nov. 30.
* Boyles, presented an e-mail from the City of Hiawatha offering to contribute $2,000 towards the upgrade to the fuel cloud system.
* Boyles presented a Property Use Agreement from Patti Merchant to use courthouse square from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 14 for the 25th Annual Jingle Bell Ride. The commissioners voted to approve the agreement and use of courthouse square.
* The commission went into a 10-minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Road and Bridge Secretary Tami Lehmkuhl and Brown County Clerk Dawn Boyles. No binding action was taken.
* The commission voted to appoint John Selland to District 1 Road Foreman effective Friday, Nov. 12.
