The Brown County Commission met on Wednesday morning, and returned to the discussion of paying out American Rescue Plan Act funds. Tim Lentz and John Calhoon representing the Horton ballfield project came to give an update on the project and ask for an update on the chances of their receiving funds.
The Commission discussed the request from Horton, Second Harvest, USD 430 and the Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club. For Second Harvest, the group discussed a donation of $7,000, while the Commission will consider a $50,000 disbursement to USD 430 for security systems, and $50,000 each for the Horton ballfield project and the HBSC sports complex. The potential disbursements will be checked to be sure they are viable options under ARPA guidelines and voted on in the near future. Commissioner Bill Pollock complimented each of the groups for the work they have done, but expressed concern that he does not feel like money taken from taxes should be given as donations.
The Commission revisited bids for a disc mower for the Road & Bridge Department. Hiawatha Implement came in with a bid of $11,000, with Sky View Equipment submitting a bid of $12,000, Bruna Implement coming in at $11,947.73, and Merz Equipment bidding $11,206. The Commission voted to approve the bid from Sky View Equipment.
*The Commission approved tax change orders 2023-1 through 2023-4
*Jim Scherer was approved for re-appointment to the NEK-CAP Board of Directors
*Community Corrections were approved for a carry-over of $13,522.68 for Adult Justice services and $2,682.30 for Juvenile Justice services.
*Community corrections were approved for a corrected wage scale of $22.58 to $29.50 for the office manager position.
*Payroll was approved in the amount of $183,045.01
*Payment of Claims were approved in the amount of $357.434.78
