March 7, 2022 (Unofficial)
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Deputy Clerk, Barbara Grabhorn. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Open bid for security system at jail/annex building received 03/04/2022. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept Bid received from Commenco in the amount of $137,644.14 to update security at Jail/Annex Building, subject with acceptable legal contract. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to fund $80,000 from the Commissioner budget, seconded by William Pollock. The remaining expense will come from Sheriff department budget to fund the project. Motion carried.
* Road & Bridge secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl presented End of Month reports.
* Motion by William Pollock to approve purchase of 2012 Peterbilt for the amount of $168,000, subject with acceptable inspection by Brown County representative. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the February 28, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Hay bids for the Transfer Station's approximately 60 acres of brome hay ground were as follows: One bid from Troy Kolb in the amount of $2,075.00. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the bid of $2,075 by Troy Kolb. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Tax change orders 2021-57 through 2021-61 were approved and signed.
* Brown County Commissioner, William Pollock, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by William Pollock for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 9:14 a.m. Opened 9:19 a.m. No binding action taken.
* Brown County Commissioner, William Pollock, requested a 4 minute executive session. Motion by William Pollock for a 4 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 9:20 a.m. Opened 9:24 a.m. No binding action taken.
Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:25 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, March 14, 2022.
