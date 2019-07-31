July 29, 2019 Unofficial Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley and Brown County Deputy Clerk Dawn Boyles. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve a lights and sirens permit for Elizabeth Jeschke. Seconded by richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Sheriff John Merchant reported that there are 1 male inmates in the county jail. Merchant also gave an update on the summer lunch program.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the July 22 minutes. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Request by Keith Olsen for an executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Closed 8:16 a.m. Opened 8:21 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Manny Martinez and Ben Walker, courthouse custodians, gave an update on the generator. Walker also gave a bid from Maplewood to treat the courthouse lawn. Walker will get a quote from Weed Free Lawns as well.
* Hilary Edwards, Development manager, discussed the services her company Willdan Performance Engineering had to offer.
* Mike Nichols, Hiawatha City Administrator, gave an update on the city and HFED funds. Nichols indicated the city budgets $23,000 towards bond payments and $12,000 directly to HFED for a total of $35,000 for HFED.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the 2020 budget of $6,236,168 for publication. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. The Brown County budget hearing will take place on Aug. 12.
* Mmotion by Keith Olsen to sign the agreement for the removal of trees for the bridge project on Kingfisher Road in District 2. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to allow Barbara Grabhorn to take minutes at the Wednesday, July 31 board meeting. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve Resolution 2019-5, appointing Don Pounds as the Brown County Emergency Management Coordinator. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* The commissioners accepted and signed tax change order 2019-135.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:38 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Wednesday, July 31 to approve month end bills.
