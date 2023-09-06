August 31, 2023
* The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman William Pollock, Richard Lehmkuhl, and Lamar Shoemaker. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Nicole Lee and Deputy County
Clerk, Barbara Grabhorn. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. William Pollock opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m.
* All recited the Pledge of Allegiance.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to purchase a 2023 Ford F350 from Foster Ford for the amount of $58,500 less $7,500 for trade-in of a 2001 Dodge 3500. This purchase will be tax exempt and the total of $51,000 will be paid from Special Machinery. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion passed.
* Road and Bridge Foreman, John Selland, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, Road and Bridge Foreman, John Selland, Brown County Clerk, Nicole Lee and Deputy County Clerk Barbara Grabhorn, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with an executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded
by Lamar Shoemaker. Closed 8:30 a.m. Opened 8:35 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to promote Lucas Curl to Crewman II at $19.00 per hour effective September 4, 2023. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion passed.
* 9:00 A.M. GLOBE LIFE - JESSICA BACHKORA - No representative was present.
* Nick Opincar, SpyGlass Representative, discussed services his company can provide. The I.T. Department will gather more information.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the August 28, 2023, minutes. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* The August 31, 2023, claims were approved as follows: Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve accounts payable. Seconded
by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
001 General $72,548.37
103 Road & Bridge 53,812.57
123 Historical Society 4,583.33
125 Employee Benefit 80,976.12
127 Election 2,540.69
129 Extension Council 9,166.66
131 Mental Health 7,442.91
133 Developmental Services 2,254.33
135 Capital Improvement 5,853.34
143 Appraiser 1,232.07
145 Ambulance 25,416.65
147 Noxious Weed 8,399.20
155 Diversion 490.00
160 911 SB 50 2,064.23
165 ACC 2,054.07
167 JJA CORE 4,771.35
201 Services for Elderly 5,581.45
211 Solid Waste 67,019.73
909 Payroll 80.09
TOTAL: $356,287.16
* REGISTER OF DEEDS ARPA REQUEST (MOTION) - No action taken.
* Tax Change Orders 2022-90 and 2022-95 to 2022-101 were signed and approved.
* Motion by William Pollock to republish the proposed budget with the following changes; decreasing Industrial Development by $50,000 and Direct Election by $8,300 and transferring $250,000 from Capital Improvement to Road and Bridge cash balance. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion passed. Commissioner Shoemaker voted nay. * Hearing/Budget Hearing will be held on September 18, 2023 at 9:00 a.m.
* Final results for Brown County 2022 Real Estate Appraisal/Sales Ratio Study was submitted for review.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 10:03 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023.
