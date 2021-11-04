October 29, 2021 Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Richard L. Lehmkuhl, Lamar Shoemaker, and William Pollock. Also present was Brown County Clerk Dawn M. Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Richard Lehmkuhl opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* The October 31, 2021, month-end claims were approved as follows: 001 General $110,821.42, 103 Road & Bridge 93,431.50, 123 Historical Society 4,375.00, 125 Employee Benefit 69,829.70, 127 Election 6,395.04, 129 Extension 8,500.00, 131 Mental Health 5,850.00, 133 Developmental Services 2,254.33, 135 Capital Improvement 45,935.00, 141 Conservation -912.29, 143 Appraiser 2,478.48, 145 Ambulance 1,250.00
147 Noxious Weed 3,780.33, 155 Diversion 572.90, 160 911 SB50 453.08, 165 ACC 2,200.99, 166 CC123 300.00, 167 JJA CORE 3,417.44, 201 Services for Elderly 2,433.96, 211 Solid Waste 49,751.93, 909 Payroll 118.93, 910 ARP Fund 9,288.00
TOTAL: $442,525.74. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve accounts payable. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:11 a.m. Opened 8:21 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to allow the Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, to offer the open position at the landfill to the lone application subject to a background check and pre-employment testing. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, and County Clerk, Dawn Boyles present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:23 a.m. Opened 8:28 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to accept the resignation/retirement of Terry Siebenmorgen effective November 12, 2021. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed issues with muddy roads within the county.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the October 25, 2021, minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter to the commission in regards to the Ruth and Roger Wolfe Charitable Trust.
* Tax change orders 2020-108 through 2020-121 were approved and signed.
Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. * Meeting adjourned at 8:55 a.m. The next meeting will be held Monday November 1, 2021.
Nov. 1, 2021 Unofficial Minutes
* The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Richard L. Lehmkuhl, Lamar Shoemaker, and William Pollock. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. Richard L. Lehmkuhl opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard L. Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, discussed the new employee at the landfill.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the minutes of the October 29, 2021, with the following correction:
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Richard L. Lehmkuhl, Lamar Shoemaker, and William Pollock. Also present was Brown County Clerk Dawn M. Boyles. Richard Lehmkuhl opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested a five minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a five minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:15 a.m. Opened 8:20 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Justin Carson and Jeremy Gilson, consultants, discussed the services their company has to offer.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to keep the employee share of the insurance premiums for 2022 the same. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Sarah Kleopfer, HCVB Director, requested use of courthouse square for the annual Christmas Lighting on November 27, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. with possibility of the inside in the case of pertinent weather. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker use of courthouse square for the annual Christmas Lighting on November 27, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. with possibility of the inside in the case of pertinent weather. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested a five minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a five minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 10:08 a.m. Opened 10:13 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:16 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, November 8, 2021.
