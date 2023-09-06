August 28, 2023
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman William Pollock, Richard Lehmkuhl, and Lamar Shoemaker. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Nicole Lee and Deputy County
Clerk, Barbara Grabhorn. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for the meeting. William Pollock opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m.
* All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Chairman, William Pollock, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session for attorney client privilege to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the Board's privilege and
communication with an attorney, with the three commissioners and the Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, present to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the Board's privilege and communication with an attorney. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion passed. Closed 8:18 a.m. Opened 8:23 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to promote Joshua Linck to Crewman VII at $22.00 per hour effective September 4, 2023. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion passed.
* Road and Bridge Forman, Jerry Hisle, requested a 10 minute executive session. A motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Road and Bridge Foreman, Jerry Hisle , Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl and County Attorney, Kevin Hill, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with an executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion passed. Closed 8:30 a.m. Opened 8:40 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to recess into the Revenue Neutral Rate Hearing at 9:00 a.m. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion Carried.
* Public comments were made.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to cast Roll Call Vote and pass Resolution 2023-11 to exceed the Revenue Neutral Rate. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion passed.
* A Roll Call Vote of BROWN COUNTY to Levy a Property Tax Exceeding the Revenue Neutral Rate - Hearing to Exceed Revenue Neutral Rate held on August 28, 2023
Resolution No. 2023-11; William Pollock yes, Richard L. Lehmkuhl yes, Lamar Shoemaker yes.Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to close the Revenue Neutral Rate Hearing. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. Hearing closed at 9:21 a.m.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to go into the Budget Hearing portion of the meeting. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. Meeting opened at 9:21 a.m.
* Public comments were made.
Motion by William Pollock to not adopt the proposed 2024 budget. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. Commissioner Lehmkuhl voted nay.
Budget discussion will continue at the August 31, 2023 meeting.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to close the Budget Hearing portion and go back into regular session. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. Hearing closed at 10:38 a.m.
* Bill Sechler provided information to the Commissioners on solar energy.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the August 21, 2023, minutes. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* The August 23, 2023 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
General $91,265.81
Road & Bridge 16,279.50
Election 2,030.94
Technology 384.00
Appraiser 8,660.02
Noxious Weed 2,469.39
ACC 11,685.40
JJA Core 12,153.74
Services for Elderly 3,261.25
Solid Waste 6,168.57
Special MVT 3,025.81
Employee Ben FICA 9,893.46
Employee Ben KPERS 11,813.05
State Unemploy/Work Comp -144.70
Insurance -9,398.96
TOTAL $169,547.28
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the appointment of Carol Spangler to the KANZA Governing Board of Directors. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion passed.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the property use agreement for Hiawatha Chamber Maple Leaf Festival. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* William Pollock read aloud a public comment letter from Daniel Paternoster.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 11:41 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held on Thursday, August 31
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.