Sept. 13 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Richard L. Lehmkuhl, Lamar Shoemaker, and William Pollock. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Richard Lehmkuhl opened
the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* The September 8, 2021 payroll was approved as follows: General $85,653.54; Road & Bridge 16,168.00; Election 2,000.00; Technology 170.50; Appraiser 7,992.00; Noxious Weed 2,057.62; ACC 6,135.09; JJA Core 6,299.22; Services for Elderly 2,982.00; Solid Waste 6,054.73; Special MVT 1,760.00; Employee Ben FICA 8,929.37; Employee Ben KPERS 10,549.98; State Unemploy/Work Comp -156.25; Insurance -4,010.71; TOTAL $152,585.09
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the minutes of the September 7, 2021, regular meeting. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Community Corrections, Vicki Hubin, presented the FY 2021 carryover budgets for Community Corrections for the commission’s review and signatures. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to sign the FY 2021 carryover budgets for Community Corrections. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented 3 bids for a 60’ x 60’ tube to replace a tube located a half mile north of 130th Road on Mallard Road. The bids were as follows: Welborn Sales with a bid of $12,222 with a 2 week lead time; Metal Culverts with a bid of $ 11,349 with a four to five week lead time; and J & J Drainage with a bid of $ 16,500 with a three to four week lead time. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to accept the bid from Welborn Sales for $12,222 with a 2 week lead time. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Commissioner Shoemaker discussed helping gravel one mile on Plum Tree Road from US 73 Highway to 120th Road. The road allows access to Full Throttle Repair. Shoemaker would like to pay $7,500 toward the purchase of the gravel paid directly to the quarry from District 2 Road and Bridge funds. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to pay
$7,500 toward the purchase of the gravel paid directly to the quarry from District 2 Road and Bridge funds.
* The bids for Bridge FAS-24 located on Prairie Road south of 270th is as follows: Husker Steel with a bid of $151,967. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the bid from Husker Steel for $151, 967. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
The bids for Bridge OS-103 located on 270th about 0.3 mile west of Plumtree Road is as follows: Husker Steel with a bid of $98,852. Motion of Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the bid from Husker Steel for $98,852. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, discussed proceeding with the delinquent tax sale. Hill’s goal would be to have the title work completed by the end of 2021 and a tax sale in 2022.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter to the commission from the Kansas Development Finance Authority for the commission’s review.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 179D Tax Deduction Allocation form for the commission’s approval and signatures. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve and authorize the signing of the 179D Tax Deduction Allocation form. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the County Budget Certification to the Conservation District for the commission’s signatures. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to sign the County Budget Certification to the Conservation District. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the SPARKS checking account closing paperwork for Commissioner Lehmkuhl’s signature.
Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:18 a.m. The next meeting will be held Monday, September 20, 2021.
