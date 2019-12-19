Monday, Dec. 16
The Brown County Commission met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Jim Farris led the meeting with a prayer.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill reported on the Dec. 12 tax sale.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill requested a five minute executive session on attorney client privilege. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a five minute Executive Session on Attorney Client privilege to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the boards privilege and communication with an attorney with the three commissioners, custodians Many Martinez and Ben Walker, Attorney Kevin Hill and Clerk Melissa Gormley present. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Closed 8:20 a.m. Opened at 8:25 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly Director, discussed the insurance on the Horton Senior Citizens building and would like a second quote on insurance for the building.
Matt Sprick, NRCS, was present to discuss the Operation and Maintenance agreement for the 290th Street Streambank project. Bid packets will be available at the Brown County Clerk’s office. Motion by Richard Lehnkuhl to accept and sign the O&M Agreement. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Motion by Dwight Kruse to advertise for the Streambank Stabilization Project from Dec. 30 through Jan. 10. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehnkuhl to approve the Dec. 9 minutes. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Motion by Dwight Kruse to sign the Cereal Malt Beverage License Application for Grandview Oil Company. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. The application will be sent to Irving Township Board for approval.
Sandy Carter, IT Director, updated the commission on the new county website. The new website will go live on Dec. 30.
Request by Keith Olsen for an Executive Session. Motion by Dwight Kruse for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley and Deputy Clerk Dawn Boyles present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 9:01 a.m. Opened 9:06 a.m. No binding action taken.
Motion by Dwight Kruse to offer the district 3 crewman position to Caleb Clement. Seconded by Richard Lehnkuhl. Motion carried.
Tax Change Orders 2019-22 through 2019-24 were approved and signed.
Robert Deck, T-Mobile sales representative, spoke with the commissioners via phone call. Deck discussed how T-Mobile is implementing technology in the area and how they would benefit Brown County.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve a 50 cent raise to all employees, to go into effect the first payroll in January. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Motion by Dwight Kruse to pursue a purchase of a trailer for District 3 Road and Bridge. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:13 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Dec. 23.
