April 18, 2022 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor James Farris led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the April 11, 2022 minutes with the following correction:
Motion by William Pollock to approve the April 4, 2022 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Community Corrections Director and Assistant Director, Vicki Hubin and Chris Denner, presented the FY23 Compensation Plans, Budget Revisions and workbooks for Adult Corrections and Juvenile Corrections. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the FY23 Compensation Plans for Community Corrections. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Tax change orders 2021-73, 2021-75 through 2021-77 were approved and signed.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the final documents on the claims for the December 15, 2021, storm for the commission’s signatures.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed the 84” x 50’ tube bids she received for District 2. The bids were as follows: Metal Culverts with a bid of $13,385 and Welborn Sales with a bid of $15,192.15. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to accept the bid from Metal Culverts for $13,385. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed a dump truck for District 1 listed with Purple Wave Auction. Commissioner Lehmkuhl would like to wait until Monday, April 25, 2022, to see where the bid is at.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2022 Annual Project and Expenditure Report for the commission to approve. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow Clerk Boyles to submit the April ARPA report to the US Treasury. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:00 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, April 25, 2022.
