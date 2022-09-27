September 26, 2022
(Unofficial)
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Don Pounds, Emergency Manager, requested $317,947.14 for mobile radios for the county fire departments to be added to the ARPA considerations.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the September 19, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* The September 21, 2022 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. General $87,584.17; Road & Bridge 17,076.75; Election 1,965.00; Technology 364.25; Appraiser 8,300.00; Noxious Weed 2,074.84; ACC 10,482.25; JJA Core 8,423.18; Reinvestment Grant 1,924.31; Services for Elderly 2,979.50; Solid Waste 5,015.85; Special MVT 4,137.77; Employee Ben FICA 9,634.56; Employee Ben KPERS 11,883.20; State Unemploy/Work Comp -151.47; Insurance/Vision -8,588.78 TOTAL $163,105.38
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented two quotes to install a new snow plow to a District one truck. Lehmkuhl will return with amended quotes for approval.
* Chris Halbert, Tribal Attorney, and Bridgette Robidoux, Tribal Council Treasurer, asked the commission to consider Sunday sales of packaged cereal malt beverages.
* The bids for the purchase of a 2019 Case 580SN backhoe on three year Lease Purchase Agreement are as follows: Citizens State Bank with a bid of 5.00%; Union State Bank with a bid of 4.95%; 1st Option Bank with a bid of 4.65%; and GN Bank with a bid of 3.99%. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the bid from GN Bank for 3.99% subject to an acceptable Municipal Acceptable Lease Purchase Agreement. Seconded by William Pollock.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, to be a signer on behalf of Brown County for the purpose of the purchase of the 2019 Case 580SN backhoe. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed a letter she received from Jake LaTurner’s office.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the comprehensive planning. Boyles will contact Marvvin Planning to request a quote for services before the commission makes their final decision.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested ideas for the Ruth and Roger Wolfe Charitable Trust application.
* Services for the Elderly Director, Wanda Davis, wanted to acknowledge Mike Brown for donating a sign for the senior citizens taxi.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:25 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Friday, September 30, 2022.
