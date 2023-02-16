Courthouse graphic

The Brown County Courthouse.

February 6, 2023

The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman William Pollock, Richard Lehmkuhl, and Lamar Shoemaker. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. William Pollock opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Pollock led the meeting with a prayer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.