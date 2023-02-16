February 6, 2023
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman William Pollock, Richard Lehmkuhl, and Lamar Shoemaker. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. William Pollock opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Pollock led the meeting with a prayer.
- Brown County Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed various options for the road crewmen’s help wanted ads. Tami Lehmkuhl will advertise for 10 days on two radio stations and on the MSC News website. Brown County Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented a contract for engineering services from BG Consultants for Bridge OS265 on 220th Road West of Highway 75 for $45,000. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to move forward with BG Consultants services for $45,000. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
- Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the January 31, 2023, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
- Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the invoices submitted by the Horton Industrial Development Ballfield project. Boyles is also awaiting contact from Loyd Group about attending a Commission Meeting.
- Commissioner Lehmkuhl discussed the possibility of the Sheriff’s department transferring an older truck to the commission for county use. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to transfer the 2010 Ford F150 to the Commission for county use. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
- Commissioner Lehmkuhl discussed the possibilty of Noxious Weed Director, Rich Rodvelt, helping haul rock for the Road and Bridge department during down time. The consensus of the commission is to allow Rodvelt to help when needed.
- The commission discussed the option of changing the current pay scale to grade/step model for the county pay scale.
- Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the application she has received for the part-time Landfill Scale Operator position.
- Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the month-end reports for the commission’s review.
- Tax Change Orders 2022-32 through 2022-36 were signed and approved.
- Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve Resolution 2023-07 authorizing the transfer of $9,796.32 of unappropriated funds in the Local Alcohol account to the General fund. These funds have been unappropriated for over nine years. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:29 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, February 13, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.