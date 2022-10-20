The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Jim Farris led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the October 10, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter of concern from Brown County Resident, Joyce Fee, on blind spots in the county she feels are a safety concern.
* Lynn Allen, Gary Shear, and Larry Day, Brown County Historical Society, would like to be considered for American Rescue Plan funds for various projects. Allen will return with estimates for the projects.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed utilizing the Services for the Elderly van for the riders to take their pets to the vet. Boyles will look into other counties policies on this.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the annual KWORCC training that is required. Boyles stated there has been some pushback on the training. Boyles will include the annual training in the county Personnel Policy starting in 2023.
* Nancy Gafford, Rural Development Association of Northeast Kansas, and Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, discussed the annual Brown and Nemaha Counties’ Solid Waste Management.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, updated the commission on some of the considerations submitted to the Loyd Group.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented a repair estimate on the Sterling truck for all three districts. The estimate from MHC Kenworth to repair the Sterling is $21,885.64. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to move forward with the repair. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. Commissioner Pollock voted nay.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:11 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, October 24, 2022.
