UNOFFICIAL April 11, 2022 Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 1st quarter Gap Claims Report for the commission’s review.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to appoint Dr. Heather R. Myers as a Deputy Coroner for the 22nd Judicial District. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion by William Pollock to approve the March 31, 2022 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* The April 11, 2022, mid-month claims were approved as follows: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve accounts payable. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
001 General $45,275.80; 103 Road & Bridge 47,153.14; 125 Employee Benefit 538.39;
143 Appraiser 281.49; 147 Noxious Weed 207.81; 155 Diversion 647.58; 160 911 SB50
50.00; 165 ACC 548.85; 167 JJA Core 180.59; 201 Services for Elderly 259.14; 211 Solid Waste 1,519.78; TOTAL: $96,662.57
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter of support for a Tax Credit Grant that Nemaha Valley Community Hospital is applying for. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign the letter of support. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a Special Vote Mail-in Ballot to allow or not allow the Kansas County Human Resources Association to become an affiliate member of the Kansas Association of Counties. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to appoint Lamar Shoemaker as the voting delegate. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Sandy Carter, IT Director, discussed the streaming of the commission meetings with the commission.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approved the 1st quarter Transfer Station Tonnage Report. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Tax change orders 2021-63 through 2021-72 were approved and signed.
* Motion by William Pollock to approve renewal of the cereal malt beverage license for Golden Eagle Casino. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented another estimate she has received for the power washing of the courthouse exterior.
* Pat Vuchetich, Williams & Co., discussed the Spill Prevention Control and Countermeasure Plan with the commission.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Dawn Boyles, Brown County Clerk, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 9:03 a.m. Opened 9:08 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Dawn Boyles, Brown County Clerk, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 9:09 a.m. Opened 9:14 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Commissioner Pollock requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel
with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 9:15 a.m. Opened 9:25 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to recess until 10:50. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting recessed at 9:26 a.m. Chairman Shoemaker opened the meeting at 10:50 a.m.
* Motion by William Pollock for a 30 minute Executive Session on Attorney Client Privilege to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the Boards privilege and communication with an attorney with the three commissioners, Attorney Patrick
Hughes, and County Attorney, Kevin Hill present. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 11:01 a.m. Opened 11:31 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* County Attorney, Kevin Hill, requested a 15 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 15 minute Executive Session on Attorney Client Privilege to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the Boards privilege and
communication with an attorney with the three commissioners, Attorney Patrick Hughes, and County Attorney, Kevin Hill present. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 11:38 a.m. Opened 11:53 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Commissioner Pollock requested a 15 minute executive session. Motion by William Pollock for a 15 minute Executive Session on Attorney Client Privilege to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the Boards privilege and communication with an attorney with the three commissioners, Attorney Patrick Hughes, and County Attorney, Kevin Hill present. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 11:55 a.m. Opened 12:10 p.m. No binding action was taken.
Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 12:11 p.m.
The next regular meeting will be held Monday, April 18, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.