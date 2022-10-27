UNOFFICIAL October 24, 2022
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles.
County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Shane Spangler led the meeting with a prayer.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10 minute Executive Session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests, with the three commissioners and Solid Waste/Noxious Weed Director, George Bruning, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests.
Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:12 a.m. Opened 8:22 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Emergency Manager, Don Pounds, gave an update on his American Rescue Plan fund request for the Motorola radios.
Bid opening for the bridge abutment repair between 230th and 240th on Mulberry Road. The bids were as follows: Norfolk Contracting with a bid of $98,713 with an additional $2,500 for a Performance Bond. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the bid from Norfolk Contracting for $98,713 with an additional $2,500 for a Performance Bond. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented a letter from Hamm indicating an increase of up to 12% for rock in 2023.
Greg Watkins and Jessica Hawkins, WATKO Benefits, discussed employee health insurance options for the county.
Dick Horton, of Dick Horton Consulting, discussed the comprehensive plan process with the commission. Horton suggested the commission start to form the Advisory Group and appoint a point of contact from that group.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the revised comprehensive plan from Dick Horton Consulting for the commission’s signatures. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve Dick Horton Consulting contract to create a comprehensive plan for Brown County for $57,000. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, discussed a proposal from Equitable Solutions on mass appraisal assistance for $18,700. Markham will return with a contract for the commission’s approval.
The October 19, 2022 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. General $85,628.63; Road & Bridge 17,307.25; Election 1,440.00; Technology 248.00; Appraiser 8,340.01; Noxious Weed 3,796.69; ACC 11,750.90; JJA Core 10,330.30; Reinvestment Grant 1,925.74; Services for Elderly 3,253.00; Solid Waste 6,107.57; Special MVT 4,416.35; Employee Ben FICA 9,744.84; Employee Ben KPERS 11,986.31; State Unemployed/Work Comp -176.13’ Insurance/Vision -9,195.35; TOTAL $166,904.11
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the October 17, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
Wanda Davis, Services for the Elderly Director, requested approval to set up a table at the NEK-CAP Expo. The commission does not see a problem with Davis setting up a table.
Wanda Davis, Services for the Elderly Director, discussed pets riding in the taxi. The commission would like allow only service animals to ride in the taxi.
Dave Schuetz, presented several quotes on a side by side for courthouse square yardwork.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a Property Use Agreement for Saturday, October 29, 2022, for use of the electrical outlets on the North side of courthouse square for the Hiawatha Chamber. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the request. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter of support to KDOT from NEK Area Agency on Aging.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign the letter. Seconded by William Pollock.
NEMAHA BROWN COUNTIES SOLID WASTE REVIEW
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the Nemaha Brown Counties Solid Waste Review for the commission’s approval. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the Nemaha Brown Counties Solid Waste Review. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
- Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter to the Kansas National Guard clarifying ownership of the properties located at 108 N. 1st Street and 106 Delaware Street in Hiawatha.
- Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the resolution permitting the retail sale of cereal malt beverages within the county on Sundays. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve Resolution 2022-11 to allow the retail sale of cereal malt beverages on Sundays within the county. Motion died due to lack of second.
- Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve Blue Cross Blue Shield for the county Employee Health insurance for 2023, with passing the savings on to the employee share. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
- The commission discussed the six ARPA requests submitted to move forward with. The commission has selected six requests to move to the next step in the process.
- Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by William Pollock for a 10 minute Executive Session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests, with the three commissioners and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 11:09 a.m. Opened 11:19 a.m. No binding action was taken.
- Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 11:21 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, October 31, 2022.
