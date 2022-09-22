The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Jim Farris led the meeting with a prayer.
* Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, and Victor L. Phillips Representative, Steve Korth, discussed the replacement of the back hoe at the landfill. Korth stated they have a 2022 demo model currently. The commission will discuss further and contact Korth with any decisions.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for an exception to the competitive bid process by making a finding that a substantial likelihood exists that the 2022 backhoe equipment will be unavailable at a lower price. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to purchase the 2022 backhoe from Victor L. Phillips contingent upon the findings of the informal solicitation bid process. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Josh Keithley, Midwest Engineering, discussed the services Midwest Engineering has to offer.
* Leland Hansen and Rachel Trentman, Eternal Hope Family Center Volunteers, requested American Rescue Plan funding for $4,000 for 155 tons of rock for the east side of the Eternal Hope Family Center for food distribution.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the September 12, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the County Budget Certification to Conservation District for the Chairman’s signature.
* Commissioner William Pollock, discussed the replacement of tires on the mower tractor. District 3 Road Foreman, Rodney Allen, presented quotes on tires available.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed changing the date of the American Rescue Plan request review date. The new date to review the requests is Monday, October 10, 2022.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to solicit bids for a Lease Purchase Agreement for the purchase of a 2022 Case 580SN backhoe. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, will solicit bids for a 3 year Lease Purchase Agreement from the local banks.
