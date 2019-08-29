Aug. 26, 2019 Unofficial Minutes
* The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Shane Spangler led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the minutes of the Aug. 19 regular meeting. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Chairman Keith Olsen discussed promoting John Selland to the rover position for all three Road and Bridge Departments. Commissioner Lehmkuhl will visit with District 1 Road Foreman Herb Roland before making a decision.
* Manny Martinez and Ben Walker, courthouse custodians, discussed the storm drainage pipe issues. Walker also indicated the old generator sold for $925 and is waiting on contact from the buyer for pick up.
* Tax Change orders 2018-136, 139, 140, 141 and 142 were signed and approved.
* Don Pounds, Emergency Management Director, discussed Resolution 08-20, appointing the Emergency Management director as the Floodplain Manager. Pounds is working on the online course in Floodplain Management.
* Commissioner Dwight Kruse discussed the sweeper Road and Bridge has been renting with the option to purchase. Chairman Olsen and Commissioner Lehmkuhl will discuss it with their Road Foremen and return with a decision.
* Jacob Hurla, president Community Building Solutions, discussed the services they have to offer. Commissioner Lehmkuhl will pass the information on to Sheriff Merchant.
* Connie Werner and Linda Duesing, Big Kansas Road Trip, returned to discuss a donation of $5,000 for the Big Kansas Road Trip. Duesing indicated they have received $1,500 from the City of Hiawatha, $1,500 from the City of Horton and $500 from HFED. Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve a donation of $5,000 from the miscellaneous fund towards the Big Kansas Road Trip. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Steve Lukert, Brown County resident, discussed striping on Old Highway 75 from Highway 36 to the City of Sabetha. Lukert had spoken to Norm Bowers from the KAC and he indicated if stripes are put down there would have to be passing lanes as well. Chairman Olsen indicated if the county stripes Old Highway 75, they would need to stripe all blacktop in the county.
* District 3 Road Foreman Todd Gruber and District 1 Road Foreman Herb Roland presented a bid from Berry Tractor for a 2019 Superior Broom Sweeper for $56,279. Motion by $6,279 to be paid for from the Special Machinery fund. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to promote John Selland to the Rover position for all three road and bridge districts. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley reminded the commissioners that when speaking of non-elected personnel it needs to be done in executive session.
* Motion to adjourn the meeting by Richard Lehmkuhl. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:01 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Friday, Aug. 30 to approve month end bills.
