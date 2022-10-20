October 10, 2022
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Pollock led the meeting with a prayer.
* The October 5, 2022 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. General $92,553.64; Road & Bridge
18,841.25; Election 1,440.00; Technology 344.88; Appraiser 8,340.00; Noxious Weed
2,037.67; ACC 8,446.64; JJA Core 7,230.48; Reinvestment Grant 1,135.48; Services for Elderly 3,282.75; Solid Waste 5,982.91; Special MVT 4,120.00; Employee Ben FICA
10,128.60; Employee Ben KPERS 12,193.00; State Unemploy/Work Comp -173.27; Insurance/Vision -2,666.58 TOTAL $173,237.45
* Greg Watkins, WATKO Benefits, discussed employee health insurance options for the county. Watkins will return on October 24, 2022.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the October 3, 2022 minutes with the following correction:
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute executive session on Attorney Client Privilege to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the Board’s privilege and communication with an attorney, with the three commissioners and Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, present. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Closed 8:11 a.m. Opened 8:16 a.m. No binding action was taken. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the resolution permitting the retail sale of cereal malt beverages within the county. The discussion has been tabled until Monday, October 24, 2022.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the Municipal Lease Purchase Agreement for the backhoe at the landfill to the commissions for review.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a Property Use Agreement from the HCVB for the Annual Halloween Parade on October 31, 2022, through 8:00 p.m. for use of bathrooms. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow use of courthouse square and restrooms on October 31, 2022, until 8:00 p.m. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the revised comprehensive plan from Dick Horton Consulting for the commission’s signatures. The commission would like to invite Mr. Horton back to review his services.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed BCHS wanting to use the south side of the courthouse square starting next year for their Annual Heritage Days. Boyles will invite the Hiawatha Chamber and Visitors Bureau and Brown County Historical Society to a meeting to discuss the options.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the Engagement Letter with Gordon CPA for the annual Brown County Audit. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign the Letter of Engagement. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented the quotes for the snowplow for the 2009 Sterling in District 1. The quotes were as follows: Henke with a bid of $21,094 and American Equipment with a bid of $21,522. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to purchase the snowplow from American Equipment for $21,522. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* The October 10, 2022, claims were approved as follows: Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve accounts payable. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. William Pollock voted nay.
* The commission discussed the various ARPA requests. The commission has selected six requests to move to the next step in the process.
