March 14, 2022 (Unofficial)
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Deputy Clerk, Barbara Grabhorn. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Brown County Treasurer, Betty Spiker presented a contract for the new postage meter machine. Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill asked for the terms of the contract prior to approval.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkhul presented estimates for rock hauling, if needed. There was discussion about the possible purchase of the Peterbilt in Minnesota for District 3.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the March 7, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* The March 14, 2022, mid-month A/P claims were approved as follows: Motion by William Pollock to approve accounts payable. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. PAYROLL 001 General 33,339.92, 103 Road & Bridge 33,264.98, 125 mployee Benefit 79,005.41, 143 Appraiser 2,219.55, 147 Noxious Weed 16,591.47, 155 Diversion 1,074.70, 160 911 SB50 108.08, 165 ACC 734.65, 167 JJA CORE 637.92, 168 Reinvestment Grant 102.09, 201 Services for Elderly 359.08, 211 Solid Waste 50,638.00 TOTAL: $218,075.85
* The March 9, 2022 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. General 88,199.91, Road & Bridge 15,433.38, Election 600, Technology 325.50, Appraiser 8,388.75, Noxious Weed 1,992.45, ACC 6,961.46, JJA Core 4,861.95, Reinvestment Grant 1,662.33, Services for Elderly 2,556.75, Solid Waste 6,192.82, Employee Ben FICA 8,865.42, Employee Ben KPERS 10,482.37, State Unemploy/Work Comp -117.43, Insurance -3806.03 TOTAL $152,599.63
* Motion by William Pollock to table the approval of the recommendation by Powhattan Township to replace the Treasurer until March 28th, to allow time for any residents of Powhattan Township to submit a letter, if interested. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:54 a.m.
The next regular meeting will be held Monday, March 21, 2022.
