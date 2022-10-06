October 03, 2022
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles.
County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute executive session on Attorney Client Privilege to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the Board’s privilege and communication with an attorney, with the three commissioners and Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, present. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Closed 8:11 a.m. Opened 8:26 a.m. No binding action was taken.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to have County Attorney, Kevin Hill, draft a letter in regards to two wells being constructed close to a rural water supply. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* Troy Kolb, Hiawatha Baseball and Softball Club, updated the commission on the Sports Complex and funds.
* Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, requested a 15 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 15 minute Executive Session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests, with the three commissioners, Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, and Investigator, Larry Meyers, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:25 a.m. Opened 8:40 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the September 26, 2022 minutes with the following correction:
* The bids for the purchase of a 2022 Case 580SN backhoe on three year Lease Purchase Agreement are as follows: Citizens State Bank with a bid of 5.00%; Union State Bank with a bid of 4.95%; 1st Option Bank with a bid of 4.65%; and GN Bank with a bid of 3.99%. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the bid from GN Bank for 3.99% subject to an acceptable Municipal Acceptable Lease Purchase Agreement. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to allow Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, to be a signer on behalf of Brown County for the purpose of the purchase of the 2022 Case 580SN backhoe. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the September 30, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve an Emergency Vehicle Permit for Russell L. Cousins. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Erin Verbick and Karen Searight, Morrill Public Library, requested ARPA funds of $150,000 for an elevator modernization and various repair projects.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the KCAMP 4 Year Loss History report for the commissioner’s review.
* Brown County Election Officer, Dawn Boyles, requested to move the Monday, November 14, 2022, regular Board of County Commission Meeting to Tuesday, November 15, 2022, due to Friday, November 11, 2022, being Veteran’s Day. The county election office is required to accept ballots for 3 business days after the election as long as they are postmarked on or before November 8, 2022, with Veteran’s Day falling on the Friday the Secretary of State’s office and Attorney General’s office are in agreeance that the election office must accept the ballots on Monday, November 14, 2022. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to move the regular Monday, November 14, 2022, regular Board of County Commission Meeting to Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Seconded by William Pollock.
Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a resolution in regards to Sunday cereal malt beverage sales in rural Brown County. Commissioner Pollock stated:
Every meeting we start with the Pledge of Allegiance stating that we are one Nation under God. God our Creator is sovereign over all He created. He is the ultimate law giver and judge. As such he gave two basic laws.
1. To love the Lord thy God...the first and great commandment and 2. To love thy neighbor as thy self.
Our Creator also gave us four ways to show our love for Him, one way was to Remember the sabbath day and keep it holy. We are to remember the Creator with one special day every week, not one day a year as this resolution would have us do on Easter.
The Declaration of Independence tells us that our liberties come from our Creator. The secular world would have you believe that this resolution would give more liberty, but rejecting our Creator’s command would put all of our liberties in jeopardy.
Hopefully the Sac and Fox Tribe and other entities wanting a similar resolution understand that responsible people will plan ahead to obtain what is important to them.
Commissioner Pollock is not in favor of approving Sunday sales. Further discussion is tabled until Monday,
* Motion by William Pollock to proceed with Dick Horton Consulting to prepare a Comprehensive Plan for Brown County. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Mikaela Moore, HFED Director, Leon Wissman, Luke Moore, Larry Payne, and Maxine Simmer, HFED Board Member, requested $500,000 in ARPA funding for a housing project.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests, with the three commissioners and Clerk Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 9:38 a.m. Opened 9:43 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to move Road Crewman, Bill Dean to full-time at $19.50 per hour. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented the SPCC Plan for the commissioner’s review and signatures.
* IT Director, Sandy Carter, announced her plan to retire effective December 23, 2022. Carter has been with Brown County for 40 years.
* Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:06 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, October 10, 2022.
