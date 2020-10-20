October 19, 2020 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Dwight A. Kruse, Keith Olsen, and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley. Deputy Clerk, Dawn Boyles was present for a portion of the meeting. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Dwight Kruse opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* MINUTES Motion by Keith Olsen to approve the October 12, 2020, minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* JAIL Kevin Hill, discussed KSA 19-214 with the commission. Hill stated the commission needed to do a letting for the HVAC and lighting for the jail. Brad Rahe, ESP, was available to discuss the letting.
* EXECUTIVE SESSION Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, requested a five minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a five minute Executive Session on Attorney Client Privilege to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the Boards privilege and communication with an attorney with County Attorney, Kevin Hill, and the three commissioners present. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Closed 8:25 a.m. Opened 8:30 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* JJA Venice Sloan, Director, gave a quarterly report to the commission. The commission questioned Sloan on the juvenile detention budget. Sloan explained that most counties across the state have a line item for detention from the general fund. Brown County Clerk, Melissa Gormley, reminded the commission that the commission elected to pay juvenile detention from the commission fund instead of the sheriff fund two years ago.
* ROAD AND BRIDGE PERMIT Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve Road and Bridge Permit 20-06. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* EXECUTIVE SESSION Melissa Gormley, County Clerk, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a five minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, and Melissa Gormley present to discuss personnel matter of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Closed 8:51 a.m. Opened 8:56 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* KCAMP Larry Sharp, KCAMP Member Services Representative, presented the Risk Management Services Usage Report.
* SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY Commissioner Olsen presented a plaque to Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly Director, for her years of service to Brown County.
* EXECUTIVE SESSION Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly Director, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, Dawn Boyles, Deputy County Clerk, Lori Gray, and the interviewee present to discuss personnel matter of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed at 9:30 a.m. Opened 9:40 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* EXECUTIVE SESSION Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly Director, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, Dawn Boyles, Deputy County Clerk, Lori Gray, and the interviewee present to discuss personnel matter of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Closed at 9:41 a.m. Opened 9:51 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* CORONER Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the appointment of Dr. Natalie Frye, M.D. as Deputy Coroner for the 22nd Judicial District. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried
* CORONER Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the appointment of Dr. Rachel Allen, M.D. as Deputy Coroner for the 22nd Judicial District. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried
* LANDFILL TONNAGE REPORT Deputy Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the landfill tonnage report for the commission’s signatures.
* EXECUTIVE SESSION Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly Director, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three Commissioners, Dawn Boyles, Deputy County Clerk, Lori Gray, and the interviewee present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed at 10:00 a.m. Opened 10:10 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* RECESS Motion by Keith Olsen to recess for 10 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Closed at 10:11 a.m. Opened at 10:21 a.m.
* EXECUTIVE SESSION Keith Olsen, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 10 minute Executive Session on nonelected personnel with the three Commissioners, Dawn Boyles, and Lori Gray present to discuss personnel matter of nonelected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 10:22 a.m. Opened 10:32 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* SERVICES FOR THE ELDERLY Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to offer the Services for the Elderly Director position to Wanda Davis. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* EXECUTIVE SESSION Keith Olsen, requested a 10 minute executive session. Motion by Keith Olsen for a 10 minute Executive Session on nonelected personnel with the three Commissioners present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 10:34 a.m. Opened 10:44 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* MATALONE INSURANCE John Matalone, Matalone Insurance, discussed the employee benefits for 2021. Matalone also discussed the open enrollment process and Section 125 plan.
* AFLAC Motion by Keith Olsen to offer AFLAC as part of our 125 Plan with a minimum of 10 enrollments to implement the AFLAC Plan. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* MATALONE INSURANCE Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the 2021 Matalone Insurance contract. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* SURENCY Motion by Keith Olsen to sign the 2021 Surency Contract for the county vision insurance with no change of benefits. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Keith Olsen to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. The meeting adjourned at 11:32 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, October 26, 2020.
