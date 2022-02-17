February 14, 2022
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Richard Lehmkuhl opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. William Pollock led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by William Pollock to approve the February 7, 2022 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Register of Deeds, Nellie Brockhoff, discussed the purchase of a new plat cabinet in her office. A new cabinet would cost $3,760 and Brockhoff would fund that with her capital improvement funds.
* Community Corrections Director, Vicki Hubin, presented the 2021 year end outcome report for the commissioner’s signatures. Hubin also updated the commission on the Community Corrections office.
* The February 9, 2022 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by William Pollock. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. General $88,523.95, Road & Bridge
14,961.25, Election 250.00, Technology 290.63, Appraiser 8,100.00, Noxious Weed
2,293.96, ACC 6,966.83, JJA Core 5,630.75, Reinvestment Grant 786.77, Services for Elderly 2,965.00, Solid Waste 6,117.33, Special MVT 2,970.00, Employee Ben FICA
9,036.43, Employee Ben KPERS 10,403.37, State Unemploy/Work Comp -141.74, Insurance -3,806.03, TOTAL $155,348.50.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented an invoice from Becker Dyer Stanton Funeral Home for $1,100 for cremation services. Motion by William Pollock to pay the $1,100 to Becker Dyer Stanton Funeral Home for cremation services of an unclaimed body. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the elevator modernization specifications sheet. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Commissioner Lehmkuhl indicated Kansas Department of Transportation will not allow jake brake signage on state highways.
* Town and Country EMS Director, Duke Koerperich, discussed the purchase of a new ambulance. Clerk Boyles will contact Koerperich about presenting a contract for approval.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the Landfill Tonnage Report for approval and signatures. Motion by William Pollock to approve the Landfill Tonnage Report. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the letter to department heads in regards to record retention for the commission’s signatures.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the elevator modernization. The bids will be due Friday, March 25, 2022, at Noon with the bid opening on Monday, March 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2022 Noxious Weed Annual Plan for the commissioner’s approval. Motion by William Pollock to approve the 2022 Noxious Weed Annual Plan. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter awarding the Noxious Weed Department $1,215.94 for the KCAMP Risk Avoidance Grant.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the possibility of moving accounts payable to bi-monthly versus monthly. The commission would like to table the discussion until next week’s meeting.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by William Pollock for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the two commissioners and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Closed 9:16 a.m. Opened 9:21 a.m. No binding action taken.
* The commission had a discussion on Wind Energy. Commissioner Pollock visited the State House last week and sat through the hearings on Senate Bill 353. Commissioner Pollock would like to get an attorney on board in regards to wind energy.
Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:37 a.m.The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, February 22, 2022.
Note: As a reminder videos of the commission meeting are available at brcoks.org.
