Oct. 14, 2019 Unofficial Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8;10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Alan Aley led the meeting with a prayer.
* The Oct. 9 payroll of $143,807.68 was approved as follows: General $74,319.88; Road & Bridge $16,708.89; Election $1,841.40; Technology $1,469.45; Appraiser $7,314.38; Noxious Weed $1,743.63; ACC $6,896.11; JJA Core $6,679.75; Reinvestment Grant $1,759.65; Services for Elderly $2,704.75; Solid Waste $4,499.51; Special MVT $2,640; Employee Ben FICA $8,230.88; Employee Ben KPERS $10,409.92; State Unempl/Work Comp -$258.93; Insurance -$3,151.59.
* The Oct. 11 payroll was approved as follows: KPERs 457 $125.
* Brown County Sheriff requested a 10-minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10-minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and Sheriff Merchant present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Closed 8:11 a.m. Opened 8:21 .m. No binding action taken.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the Oct. 7 minutes. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
* Brown County Treasurer Cheryl Lippold presented an invoice for $5,980.25 for five new computers in the Motor Vehicle department to be taken from Special MVT fund. Motion by Dwight Kruse to pay the invoice out of the Special MVT fund. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Chairman Olsen discussed a letter from the Roger and Ruth Charitable Trust. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to apply for the grant to purchase four picnic tables for the courthouse lawn. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Brown County Election Officer Melissa Gormley discussed moving the Nov. 5 General Election canvass to Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve buried cable permits 19-04 and 19-05. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Services for the Elderly, Lori Gray, requested a five minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute executive session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Services for Elderly Director Lori Gray, Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Closed 8:42 a.m. Opened 8:47 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Tax change orders 2018-145 through 2018-147 were signed and approved.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to renew the Federal Surplus Certification. Seconded by Richard Lehnkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley discussed an error in the neighborhood revitalization plans. Gormley will transfer $5,721.21 from the Commissioner’s fund to the Revitalization Fund.
* John Matalone, Matalone Insurance, discussed the 2020 employee health premium.s the health insurance increased by 6.3 percent over 2 years. Motion by Dwight Kruse to accept the 2020 health insurance premiums. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehnkuhl to sign the 2020 contract with John Matalone as the insurance broker for Brown County. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting closed at 11:20 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Oct. 21.
