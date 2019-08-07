Aug. 5, 2019 Unofficial Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the July 30, 2019 minutes. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the July 31, 2019 minutes. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Manny Martinez and Ben Walker, courthouse custodians, updated the commission on the replacement dates of the generator.
Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly Director, discussed the routes of the taxi in Horton. Gray will set a time and day in which the taxi will run to the Kickapoo Reservation.
Moni El-Aasar, vice president for BG Consultants, discussed Bridge OS-226, located on the Brown/Nemaha County line.
Bid opening for the Kingfisher Bridge were as follows: Norfolk Construction with a bid of $169,688 with a start date of Sept. 16, 2019; Ebert Construction with a bid of $197,768.39 with a start date of Nov. 4, 2019; and Reece Construction, with a bid of $139,229.40, with a start date of April 1, 2020. Motion by Keith Olsen to reject the bids. Died to a lack of a second. El-Aasar will return with the cost of replacing with a tube and the commission will revisit the bids at that time.
Linda Duesing and Connie Werner, Brown County co-chairs of the Big Kansas Road Trip that will be in Brown, Nemaha and Doniphan counties next year. They are requesting a donation of $8,350 to go towards promoting the event. Also present were Wes Duesing, Joey may, Jim and Alice Smith, Gil and Carol Bunning and Connie Yaussi. No action was taken. Commissioner Olsen suggested Duesing and Werner ask the cities for donations as well.
Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill discussed planting a tree in memory of Bob Thornburg in the courthouse yard. He was a longtime attorney in Brown County.
Motion by Dwight Kruse to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. the meeting adjourned at 10:01 a.m. the next regular meeting will be Monday, Aug. 12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.