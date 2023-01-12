January 3, 2023
The Brown County Commissioners met for regular session on Tuesday, Jan. 3 at the courthouse.
* Wanda Davis, Services for the Elderly Director, discussed the drivers for North Brown County County getting an additional three hours per week to accommodate the new Hot Meals being prepared by the Bead Bowl.
* Services for the Elderly Director, Wanda Davis, requested an 8 minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for an 8minute Executive Session to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests, with the three commissioners, Services for the Elderly Director, Wanda Davis, and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:21 a.m. Opened 8:29 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Hay bids for the Transfer Station's approximately 60 acres of brome hay ground for three years were as follows: Troy Kolb in the amount of $1,600 per year and Jeff Spiker in the amount of $982 per year. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the bid of $1,600 by Troy Kolb. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Bruce Bird, Ryan McLees, and Janis Krug, Mission Village representatives, discussed requests for American Rescue Plan funds.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the December 30, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented Resolution 2023-01 in regards to the Rural Opportunity Zone Program. Motion by RIchard Lehmkuhl to approve Resolution 2023-01 authorizing participation in the Rural Opportunity Zone Student Loan Repayment Program. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. Commissioner Pollock voted nay.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the Road and Bridge budget being one budget for accounting and budgeting purposes in her office. Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, will divide the receipts and expenditures and budgets within the department according to districts. Chairman Shoemaker and Commissioner Lehmkuhl see no issue with this. Commissioner Pollock is not in favor. Boyles will change her office to one budget for Road and Bridge Department starting in 2023.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented amendments to the Wage Structure for the commission's approval. The amendments would affect the wage scale in the Sheriff, Clerk, and Election departments. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the amendments to the wage scale. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the GAP Claims report for the commission's review.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the Kansas Department of Labor Inspection report for the commission's review.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:55 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held on Monday, January 9, 2023.
