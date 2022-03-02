February 28, 2022 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Pastor Shane Spangler led the meeting with a prayer.
* Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, updated the commission on the Change of Value Notices that are being sent out today.
* Motion by William Pollock to amend the Purchasing Policy to include exception c. under subsection D. Formal Solicitations (Over $50,000). Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, stated attorney Patrick Hughes will meet with the commission on March 21, 2022, via zoom.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, discussed the purchase of a used dump truck for District 3. The dump truck currently has a salvage title tied to it.
* Commissioner Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:30 a.m. to the Public Hearing on the Flood Plain. Shoemaker opened the floor for public comments. No comments. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to close the public hearing at 8:34 a.m. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept Resolution 2022-08 Flood Management Resolution. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. Commissioner Pollock voted nay.
* The February 28, 2022, month-end claims were approved as follows: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve accounts payable. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. 001 General $166,668.30; 103 Road & Bridge 91,295.14; 123 Historical Society
4,583.33; 125 Employee Benefit 86,560.86; 127 Election 5,000.00; 129 Extension Council 8,750.00; 131 Mental Health 7,442.91; 133 Developmental Services 2,256.33;
135 Capital Improvement 101,612.74; 143 Appraiser 1,103.14; 145 Ambulance 25,000; 147 Noxious Weed 3,183.11; 155 Diversion 1,096.07; 160 911 SB50 25,108.08; 165 ACC 56.17; 167 JJA CORE 879.57; 168 Reinvestment Grant 46.79; 201 Services for Elderly 3,035.57; 211 Solid Waste 55,506.31; 909 Payroll 80.09; TOTAL: $589,264.51
* Motion by William Pollock to approve the February 14, 2022 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to appoint Nicholas Blevins to the Irving Township Trustee position. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* David Jasper, KANZA CEO, introduced Jackie Feathers as his preplacement. Jasper will be retiring effective today.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the annual township and cemetery reports for the commission’s review with the exception of Washington Township. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the annual township and cemetery reports as presented with the exception of Washington Township. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Commissioner, Richard Lehmkuhl, requested a 5-minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, John Selland and the interviewee, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 9:21 a.m. Opened 9:26 a.m.
No binding action taken.
* Commissioner, Richard Lehmkuhl, requested a 3-minute executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 3-minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners and John Selland present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 9:27 a.m. Opened 9:30 a.m. No binding
action taken.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to offer the open crewman position to the interviewee. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
Motion by William Pollock to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:44 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, March 7, 2022.
