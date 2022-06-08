UNOFFICIAL June 6, 2022
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, presented a 2023 Budget request of $186,000 for the County Attorney's Office.
* Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill, presented a Resolution in regards to moratorium for the commission’s review.
* Brown County Sheriff, John Merchant, presented the 2023 Budget requests, with the Sheriff Office at $973,479.40; Sheriff Dispatch at $526,327; Sheriff Jail at $685,672; and Courthouse Security $45,184 or $74,184. Merchant also presented the 911 budget of $100,000 for Next Gen 911 equipment.
* Brown County Emergency Management Director, Don Pounds, presented a 2023 budget request of $96,575.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the May 31, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* The June 1, 2022 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. General $85,993.47; Road & Bridge 17,003.50; Technology 379.75; Appraiser 7,788.01; Noxious Weed 2,732.27; ACC 8,305.27; JJA Core 5,727.48; Reinvestment Grant 1,739.42; Services for Elderly 2,934.00; Solid Waste 4,717.00; Special MVT 2,800.02; Employee Ben FICA 8,963.45; Employee Ben KPERS 9,976.93; State Unemploy/Work Comp -213.75; Insurance -2,694.51; TOTAL $156,152.31
* Jackie Feathers, KANZA CEO, and Adam Buhrman-Wiggs, the Guidance CEO, presented the 2023 Budget request of $71,604 for KANZA Mental Health and $17,711 for Brown County share to a Crisis Stabilization Center.
* Brown County District Court Clerk, Joy Moore, presented the 2023 Budget request of $152,000 for the District Court.
* The Commissioners reviewed the 4 County District Court 2023 budget. The total cost would be $45,000. Brown County’s share would be $11,610. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the $11,610, Brown County’s portion, 4 County District Court budget. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Mikaela Moore and Virginia Freese, HFED members, presented their 2023 Budget request of $25,000 for HFED. Moore discussed the projects HFED is working on.
* Lynn Allen, Larry Day, Gary Shear, and Tim Wenger, Brown County Historical Society Board of Directors, presented the 2023 Historical Society Budget request of $55,000 for the Historical Society.
* Nikki Tollefson and Curt Jacobsen, Brown County Conservation District, presented the 2023 Budget request of $32,500 for the Conservation District.
* Kristina Romine, Brown County Health Department, presented the 2023 Budget request of $65,000 for the Health Department.
* Duke Koerperich, Town & Country EMS, was present by phone to discuss the 2023 Budget request of $305,000 for the Ambulance. Koerperich stated the increase is for fuel.
* Brown County Rescue Squad Director, Duke Koerperich, presented the 2023 Budget request of $15,000 for the Rescue Squad.
* Brown County Services for the Elderly Director, Wanda Davis, presented the 2023 Budget request of $141,020 for the Services for the Elderly Department.
* Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, presented the 2023 Budget request of $4,220,214 for the Road and Bridge Department
* Sandra Carter, IT Department, presented the 2023 Budget request of $221,100 for the IT Department. Carter also discussed travel expenses associated with an upgrade to the county imaging software.
* Brown County Register of Deeds, Nellie Brockhoff, presented the 2023 Register of Deeds Budget request of $102,700 for the Register of Deeds Department.
* Noxious Weed Director, George Bruning, presented the 2023 Budget request of $154,620 for Noxious Weed Department.
* Brown County Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, presented a 2023 Budget request of $957,380 for Solid Waste.
* Matt Young, Brown County Extension Agent, and Kristie Baker and Austin Heiniger, Extension Board members,requested $116,000 as the 2023 Budget request for the Extension and $10,500 as the 2023 Budget request for the Fair Premium funds.
* Brown County Developmental Services Director, Linda Lock, presented the 2023 BCDS Budget request of $27,052 for BCDS. Lock also discussed chip and seal at BCDS.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented documents from First Option Bank for the purchase of the 2022 Peterbilt in District 1 to the commission for signatures.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a credit application from District 3 Foreman, Rodney Allen, for Surplus Properties in Omaha.
* Brown County Treasurer, Betty Spiker, presented the 2023 Budget request of $261,880 for the Treasurer's Department.
* Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, presented the 2023 Budget request of $260,420 for the Appraiser's Department.
* County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2023 County Clerk Budget request of $178,230 for the County Clerk Office.
* Brown County Election Officer, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2023 Budget request of $121,290 for the Election Office.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2023 Commissioner Budget request of $771,560 for the Commissioners.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2023 Custodian Budget request of $264,970 for the Custodian Department.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the 2023 Budget request of $1,940,000 for Employee Benefits. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 12:05 p.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, June 13, 2022.
