March 31, 2022
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the March 28, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
The March 31, 2022, month-end claims were approved as follows: Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve accounts payable. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
001 General $88,514.60; 103 Road & Bridge 125,253.00; 123 Historical Society 4,583.33; 125 Employee Benefit 4,356.92; 127 Election 5,969.50; 129 Extension Council 8,750.00; 131 Mental Health 7,442.91; 133 Developmental Services 2,254.33; 141 Conservation 7,125.00; 143 Appraiser 7,420.21; 145 Ambulance 25,000.00; 147 Noxious Weed 372.39; 155 Diversion 31.11; 165 ACC 2,198.55; 166 CC123 69.40; 167 JJA CORE 3,133.50; 168 Reinvestment Grant 292.50; 201 Services for Elderly 2,585.94; 211 Solid Waste 5,324.02; 909 Payroll 80.09; TOTAL: $300,757.30.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented the revised engagement letter from attorney, Patrick Hughes, with Adam Jones Law Firm. County Counselor, Kevin Hill, discussed the engagement letter with the commission. Motion by William Pollock to approve the engagement letter from Patrick Hughes of Adams Jones Law Firm as presented. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Boyles will contact Hughes about attending the April 18 meeting via zoom.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, presented a letter to Interstate Elevator for the commission’s signatures.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed an agenda software she is looking at possibly purchasing.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the return of the $10 deposit on courthouse keys to the individuals who paid for them. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to discontinue the $10 deposit on keys to the courthouse. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, discussed the surplus of cots and wool blankets in the basement. Commissioner Lehmkuhl will contact the Emergency Management Director about the distribution of the surplus of property.
Commissioner Lehmkuhl discussed the chip and seal of Hiawatha City, Horton City, and USD 415. Lehmkuhl will have the Road and Bridge Secretary, Tami Lehmkuhl, send letters to the entities about chip and seal for the 2022 season.
Commissioner Pollock discussed his views on wind energy.
Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:03 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, April 4, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.