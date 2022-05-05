May 2, 2022 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker, William Pollock, and Richard Lehmkuhl. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting via zoom. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. All recited the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the resignation/retirement of George Bruning, Solid Waste/Noxious Weed director, effective December 20, 2022. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the April 29, 2022 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Tube bids for the three road districts were opened. Bids for the combined three districts were as follows: J & J Drainage Products Co. with a bid of $190,262.95; Welborn Sales with a bid of $141,883.55; Metal Culverts with a bid of $158,102.60; and Contech ES with a bid of $137,342.02. Road Foremen, John Selland, Jerry Hisle, and Rodney Allen were present for the bid opening. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the bid from Contech ES for $137,342.02, contingent upon bid specification review of the bid. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* District 1 foreman, John Selland, discussed the rock issues from the Martin Marietta Quarry. Martin Marietta will give an applied credit of $5,000 to cover for the rental from Berry Tractor to crush the 1½” rock, screen and some labor.
* District 2 foreman, Jerry Hisle, discussed raising the starting wage for road and bridge department.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to move Brandon Killoren to Assistant Foreman at $21.00 per hour. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl effective May 2, 2022. Motion carried.
* Commissioner Pollock would like to look into seeking out a firm to work on a comprehensive zoning plan for Brown County.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:23 a.m. The next regular meeting will be held Monday, May 9, 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.