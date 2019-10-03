Sept. 30, 2019 Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Michael Dunaway led the meeting with a prayer.
The Sept. 30 month-end claims of $518,710.48 were approved as follows: General $195,860.38; Road & Bridge $112,288.48; Historical Society $4,375; Employee Benefit $77,697.31; Election $1,298.83; Extension $8,320.83; Mental Health $5,850; Developmental Services $2,254.33; Capital Improvement Fund $4,925; Appraiser $2,307.89; Ambulance $18,577.52; Noxious Weed $1,259.73; Diversion $524.49; 911 SB50 $31,001.09; ACC $5,169.08; JJCR $3,459.35; Reinvestment Grant $132.67; Services for Elderly $3,703.20; Solid Waste $39,493.71; Payroll $211.59.
The Sept. 25 payroll of $135,835.55 was approved as follows: General $70,034.24; Road & Bridge $14,486.01; Election $1,745.77: Technology $1,386.56; Appraiser $7,383.76; Noxious Weed $1,762.81; ACC $10,495.51; JJA Core $10,146.32; Reinvestment Grant $3,079.57; Services for Elderly $2,754; Solid Waste $4,155.86; Special MVT $2,644.44; Employee Ben FICA $7,745.22; Employee Ben KPERS $9,886.14; State Unemploy/Work comp -$293.11; Insurance -$11,577.55.
Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the Sept. 23 minutes. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly director, requested that the Hiawatha Senior Taxi still operate on Friday while the courthouse is closed. Gray will take calls for the taxi on Friday.
Manny Martinez and Ben Walker, courthouse custodians, updated the commission on the generator.
Don Pounds, Emergency Management Director, updated the commission on the Local Emergency Planning Committee. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to sign the Local Emergency Planning Committee nominations. Seconded by Keith Olsen. Motion carried.
Request by Dwight Kruse for an executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the three commissioners, Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and County Attorney Kevin Hill present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Closed 8:38 a.m. Opened 8:48 a.m. No binding action taken.
Brya Stirton, City of Horton Mayor, and John Calhoon, City of Horton Administrator/Police Chief, requested the county to provide 10 percent of the cost to replace the roof on the Horton Civic Center. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to provide up to $12,000 towards the replacement of the roof contingent upon the grant approval and other funds raised. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
Tax Change orders 2018-143 and 2018-144 were signed and approved.
Motion by Dwight Kruse to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 9:30 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Oct. 7.
