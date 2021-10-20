October 18 Unofficial Minutes
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Richard L. Lehmkuhl via Zoom, Lamar Shoemaker, and William Pollock. Also present was County Clerk, Dawn M. Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Richard L. Lehmkuhl opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Pastor Jim Farris led the meeting with a prayer.
* Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to approve the October 11, 2021 minutes. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Brown County Emergency Management Director, Don Pounds, presented a request to purchase a used 2015 Dodge 1500 for $24,000 from the Sheriff’s Department. The unit will come equipped with all the necessary lights and sirens. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker to allow the purchase of the used 2015 Dodge 1500 for $24,000 from the Sheriff’s Department. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried.
* Jason Osterhaus, District Representative for Jerry Moran’s office, introduced himself to the commission.
* Brown County Attorney, Kevin Hill requested a 15 minute executive session. Motion by Lamar Shoemaker for a 15 minute Executive Session on attorney client privilege with the three commissioners, Solid Waste Director, George Bruning, and County Attorney, Kevin Hill present to discuss legal matters with legal counsel, to protect the Boards privilege and communication with an attorney. Seconded by William Pollock. Closed 8:20 a.m. Opened 8:35 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* Commissioner Pollock inquired about conceal and carry in the courthouse.
* Motion to adjourn by Lamar Shoemaker. Seconded by William Pollock. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 8:41 a.m. The next meeting will be Monday, October 25, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.