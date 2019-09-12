Unofficial Sept. 9 Minutes
* The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehnmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* County Attorney Kevin Hill requested a 10-minute attorney-client privilege executive session. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl for a 10-minute attorney-client privilege executive session with the three commissioners, County Attorney Kevin Hill, the maintenance department and County Clerk Melissa Gormley present. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Closed 8:1 a.m. Opened 8:21 a.m. No binding action taken.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the minutes of the Sept. 3 regular meeting. Seconded by Richard Lehnkuhl. Mmotion carried.
* Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley presented a letter requesting use of the courthouse on Saturday, Dec. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to hold the annual Tuba Christmas. Motion by Richard Lehnkuhl to allow use of the courthouse on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. to hold the annual Tuba Christmas. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Lori Gray, Services for the Elderly Director, discussed a public meeting with the Federal Communications Commission on Sept. 20 from 1 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at 813 Oregon St., to answer questions and help address telecommunication issues. Representatitves from the FCC will meet with the public to go over issues such as robocalls, scam calls and billing.
* Sandy Carter, IT director, presented a proposal for a new website. CivicPlus with a proposal of $9,850 to set up fee and Granicus with a proposal of $9,500 set up fee. Motion by Dwight Kruse to accept the proposal from CivicPlus for $9,850. Seconded by Richard Lehnkuhl. Motion carried.
* Stephen Harsha, Kansas Division of Emergency Management and Don Pounds, Brown County Emergency Management, presented a GO 402 Emergency management Overview presentation. The presentation was to educate the commissioners on their duties as local officials and the Emergency management Position is responsible for.
* Ron Ellis, CCR Roofing, discussed roofing services the company has to offer the county.
* Chairman Olsen reported on a phone call he received from the Brown County Humane Society, requesting help with a tree removal. Commissioner Lehmkuhl will look at the tree and determine if it is in county right of way and report back to the commission.
* Motion by Richard Lehnkuhl to adjourn. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carred. The meeting adjourned at 10:41 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, Sept. 16.
