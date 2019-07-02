June 28, 2019 Minutes
The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were County Clerk, Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Richard Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* The June 28 mont-end claims totaling $429,129.33 were approved as follows: General $118,227.66; Road & Bridge $107,305.92; Historical Society $4,375; Employee Benefit $75,914.66; Election $3,114.12; Extension $8,320.83; Mental Health $5,850; Developmental Services $2,254.33; Capital Improvement $5,000; Conservation $6,875; Appraiser $1,295.49; Ambulance $18,577.52; Noxious Weed $4,122.61; Diversion $518.29; 911 SB50 $3,522.40; ACC $2,776.67; JJCR $9,046.23; Reinvestment Grant $95.83; Services for Elderly $3,460.48; Solid Waste $48,264.70; Payroll $211.59
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the June 24, 2019 minutes. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* The commission discussed the interim Emergency Manager. Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley stated at the June 17, 2019 meeting regarding appointment of an interim Emergency Manager, no decision could be made at that time as the press was advised that no further action would be taken at that meeting.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve Resolution 2019-13 authorizing participation in the ROZ program with HFED administering the program. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Larry Sharp, KCAMP Member Services, updated the commission on risk services that KCAMP offers.
* Manny Martinez and Ben Walker, courthouse custodians, updated the commission on the generator replacement bid from Waldinger Corporation. Walker indicated that they are still waiting for two of the three bids.
* The commission revised and discussed the interim Emergency management Director options. The commission would like to meet with the three law enforcement agencies in the county and discuss the interim Emergency Management Director.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to approve the liquor license for Casino White Cloud. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried.
* Manny Martinez and Ben Walker, courthouse custodians, received bids for the generator and switch. Bids were as follows: Waldinger with a bid of $58,180; Foley Equipment $52,003; HD Repair $51,100. Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to accept the bid for the generator and switch for $51,100 from HD Repair. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried. Motion by Dwight to allow Waldinger to do the work on the generator for $37,431. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Commissioner Kruse recommended taking the funds from capital improvement.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:55 a.m. The next meeting will be Monday, July 1.
July 1, 2019 Unofficial Minutes
* The board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Keith Olsen, Dwight A. Kruse and Richard L. Lehmkuhl. Also present were Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley and Deputy County Clerk Dawn Boyles. County Attorney Kevin Hill was present for a portion of the meeting. Keith Olsen opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. Commissioner Lehmkuhl led the meeting with a prayer.
* Brown County Sheriff John Merchant updated the commission on the heating and cooling system at the Sheriff's Department.
* Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, Terry Aller, Jerry Gifford and Jim Aller visited with commission about trains blocking roadways. Jim Aller reported the railroad will block the tracks anywhere from 40 minutes up to an hour. Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill suggested sending a sheriff deputy out and time the trains and issue citations. Hill also suggested the commission send a letter outlining the safety and economics of the prolonged blocking of roadways. Brown County Clerk Melissa Gormley will do some research on previous agreements between Brown County and the railroad.
* Brown County Sheriff John Merchant discussed the concern of a Brown County citizen concerning the wages of the sheriff. Brown County Attorney Kevin Hill also discussed the county wages.
* Brown County Sheriff John Merchant, Hiawatha Police Chief John Defore and Horton Police Chief John Calhoon discussed options for an interim Emergency Manager.
* Sharese Moser, Hiawatha Community Hospital director of finance, gave an update on the Hiawatha Community Hospital. She discussed other options as a Plan B for the hospital, with the possibility of being on the ballot in November.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the June 28, 2019 minutes. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* Motion by Richard Lehmkuhl to approve the landfill propane contract with Ag Partners at $1.29 the full prepay price. Seconded by Dwight Kruse. Motion carried.
* David Jasper, KANZA Mental Health CEO and Kailey Patton, licensed clinical addictions counselor, discussed the funding for alcohol and drug treatment and prevention. Commissioner Lehmkuhl mentioned the Sabetha SADD chapter has expressed interest in possible funding and he would like to see where KANZA is spending the alcohol funds from the county.
* Bill Vonderschmidt, Homer White American Legion Post 66 commander, and Bob Sines, Homer White American Legion Post 66 Public Relations Officer, discussed a celebration for Homer White week in August. Chairman Olsen suggested the commission proclaim that week Homer White week in Brown County. Olsen also discussed interest in giving a donation of some sort.
* Motion by Dwight Kruse to adjourn. Seconded by Richard Lehmkuhl. Motion carried. Meeting adjourned at 10:53 a.m. The next regular meeting will be Monday, July 8.
