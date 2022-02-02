Unofficial January 31, 2022
The Board of Brown County Commissioners met in regular session with the following members present: Chairman Lamar Shoemaker and William Pollock. Also present was Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles. County Attorney, Kevin Hill, was present for a portion of the meeting. Lamar Shoemaker opened the meeting at 8:10 a.m. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited by all. William Pollock led the meeting with a prayer.
* Brown County Appraiser, Steve Markham, updated the commission on the Neighborhood Revitalization Plan property discussed in a previous meeting. Markham will be inspecting the property tomorrow.
* Motion by William Pollock to approve the January 24, 2022, minutes with the following correction.
Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
* The January 26, 2022 payroll was approved as follows: Motion by William Pollock. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried. General $87,456.62, Road & Bridge 16,994.25, Technology 302.25, Appraiser 8,100.00, Noxious Weed 2,127.01, ACC 10,462.30, JJA Core 9,766.33, Reinvestment Grant 1,415.50, Services for Elderly 2,670.75, Solid Waste 6,203.45, Employee Ben FICA 8,908.87, Employer KPERS correction 6,041.19, Employee Ben KPERS 10,517.14, State Unemploy/Work Comp -105.70, Insurance -11,855.24, TOTAL $159,004.72
* The January 31, 2022, month-end claims were approved as follows: Motion by William Pollock to approve accounts payable. Seconded by Lamar Shoemaker. Motion carried.
001 General $228,973.68, 103 Road & Bridge 55,630.96, 123 Historical Society 4,583.37, 125 Employee Benefit 113,458.18, 127 Election 430.88, 129 Extension Council 17,500.00, 131 Mental Health 14,885.90, 133 Developmental Services 2,252.37, 135 Capital Improvement 1,310.00, 138 Technology Clerk 4,950.00, 141 Conservation 7,125.00, 143 Appraiser 996.17, 145 Ambulance 25,000.00, 147 Noxious Weed 703.80, 151 Alcohol 4,513.11, 155 Diversion 913.06, 160 911 SB50 6,012.29, 165 ACC 4,147.64, 166 CC123 238.00, 167 JJA CORE 4,691.48, 168 Reinvestment Grant 920.71, 201 Services for Elderly 2,905.08, 211 Solid Waste 55,187.78, 909 Payroll 80.09, TOTAL: $557,409.55
* Tax Change Orders 2021-45 through 2021-47 were signed and approved.
* Brown County Clerk, requested clarification if the commission would like to move forward with installing Fuel Cloud kiosks located at the District 2 and 3 road shops. Commissioner Shoemaker and Commissioner Pollock have chosen not to move
forward with installing the Fuel Cloud kiosks.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, submitted a spec sheet for the elevator modernization for the commission’s review.
* Brown County resident, Kendra Heinen, requested clarification on the Road Use Agreement discussed in the last Board of County Commission meeting. Commissioner Shoemaker clarified that the Road Use Agreement in question is only for the
transmission line.
* Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, requested a 5 minute executive session. Motion by William Pollock for a 5 minute Executive Session on non-elected personnel with the two commissioners and Brown County Clerk, Dawn Boyles, present to discuss personnel matters of non-elected personnel with executive session necessary to protect privacy interests. Seconded by William Pollock Closed 8:36 a.m. Opened 8:41 a.m. No binding action was taken.
* The commission discussed the temperature check located at the front door of the courthouse. Commissioner Shoemaker would like to table the discussion until the next meeting.
